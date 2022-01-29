Judge candidates on basis of past work: Balbir Sidhu

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 28

Before supporting any candidate, people have the right to know who had done work for them and who didn’t. They should judge a candidate from his or her report card of past work and capabilities to perform in future as per their expectations, said sitting MLA and Congress candidate from Mohali Balbir Singh Sidhu while addressing an election meeting at Lakhnaur village today.

Sidhu said if the AAP candidate could not keep happy people of his own sector, then what you could expect from him for your area. What destruction Akalis caused in the past 10 years was in front of you all and what development the Congress did in the past five years was for everyone to see. Now, it’s your turn to support such a party which works for general welfare by rejecting those who used political platforms for their vested interests, he added.

Addressing a meeting with members of the Muslim community at Kumbra village, Sidhu said the demands of people from all communities in Mohali had been met on a priority basis.

Himachal Congress MLA Rajinder Rana said if Mohali was at the international level now, it was due to the efforts of the Congress and Balbir Singh Sidhu. Going by the present sentiments of the public towards the Congress in Punjab, he could say that the Congress candidate would have the highest victory margin in Mohali in all 117 seats of the state.

Meanwhile, Mayor Jeeti Sidhu also held election meetings in Phase 1 in favour of Sidhu. Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi was also present. He said whether it was the BJP or AAP, both were in the same boat of communalism. —

#BalbirSidhu