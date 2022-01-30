‘Judicial education means nurturing good humans’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 29

Judicial education means nurturing good human beings to be good judges, says a book by Chandigarh Judicial Academy Director (Academics) Prof Balram K Gupta.

The book, “My Journey with Law & Justice”, was released virtually this morning by a distinguished panel of Judges and professors.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Dr DY Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court of India, shared that Prof Gupta had donned many hats — professor of law, senior advocate and director of a judicial academy. He added that if there was any person who would depict the contours of fairness and justice throughout his journey, it was Prof Gupta.

Justice Surya Kant, Judge, Supreme Court of India, felt that the book was going to bridge the gap between judicial education and judicial academies. The multidimensional book, in fact, was the need of the hour.

Justice Ravi Shanker Jha, Chief Justice, Punjab and Haryana High Court, shared that not a single negative incident was part of the book. Elaborating on the gist of the book, Justice Jha said, “Judicial education is all about making a good human being.”

Justice Madan B Lokur, former Judge, Supreme Court of India, and presently Judge, Supreme Court of Fiji, said: You should enjoy your work, whatever you may do. The assertion came in reference to a sentence in the preface, “I have enjoyed living my journey”.

Justice Amol Rattan Singh, Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court, shared that for a student, it was a great honour to be associated with the book release event. —