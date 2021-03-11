Judicial remand for 4 CBI cops

Chandigarh, May 14
Four CBI sub-inspectors, who were arrested for an extortion bid and the kidnapping of an IT company owner, were remanded in judicial custody today.
The accused, Sumit Gupta, who was already under suspension; Pardeep Rana, Ankur Kumar and Aakash Ahlawat, had visited complainant Abhishek Dogra’s office, M/s Ocean Global Solutions, and threatened him that there was a complaint from the Interpol about his links with terrorists and his firm was involved in anti-national activities.
