Judicial remand for 4 CBI cops

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 14

Four CBI sub-inspectors, who were arrested for an extortion bid and the kidnapping of an IT company owner, were remanded in judicial custody today.

The accused, Sumit Gupta, who was already under suspension; Pardeep Rana, Ankur Kumar and Aakash Ahlawat, had visited complainant Abhishek Dogra’s office, M/s Ocean Global Solutions, and threatened him that there was a complaint from the Interpol about his links with terrorists and his firm was involved in anti-national activities.