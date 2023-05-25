Judicial remand for Beetle driver

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 24

A local court today remanded Paramveer Singh Dhola, 19, prime suspect in the May 17 Beetle car accident case at Dhanas that claimed three lives and left four others injured, in 14-day judicial custody.

Dhola was produced before the magistrate, who remanded him in judicial custody after the police did not seek his further remand.

Meanwhile, the suspect has withdrawn an application filed for permission to appear in a BA first year examination. In the application, filed through advocates Terminder Singh and Sunil Singh Gill, Dhola had stated his police custody since May 20 had caused him mental stress and left him with little time to prepare for the examination. Under the circumstances, he did not wish to take the exam slated for May 26 and sought court’s permission to withdraw the application.

In another application, Dhola sought court directions to the Superintendent, Burail Jail, to provide him medical facilities, including proper bedding due to a disc problem he had suffered in 2018. He further urged the court to put him in a barrack away from hardened criminals, considering his young age. The court ordered provision of medical facilities as per the jail manual.

The court also directed the investigating officer to submit “zimni” report (daily report) in such a way that there was very little space between the lines. The directions came after the court noticed huge gaps between the lines in the report submitted by the police.

The national-level shooter and a student of a Sector 32 college allegedly mowed down seven persons on the Dhanas-Sarangpur road, killing three. The accused was booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and rash driving. Among the deceased was a woman vendor selling corn on the footpath.

Ensure no gap between lines in report, cop told

Probe officer was directed by court to submit report in such a way that there was very little space between the lines. The directions came after court noticed huge gaps between lines in the report submitted by police.