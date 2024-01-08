Judoka Divanshi gets silver in national meet

Chandigarh, January 7
City’s Divanshi Miglani won silver medal in +70kg category during the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) Judo National Tournament held in Ludhiana. She won the first bout against Haryana’s Radhika with wazaari score on golden point.
She won her next match against Alethia of Indian Public School by Ippon score, followed by another win over Sailee of Maharashtra by Ippon. In the semifinal, she defeated Nirjal of HP by wazari score, but in the final, she lost to Punjab’s Kanwarpreet Kaur by Ippon. The 14-year-old student of Kundan International School, Sector 46, trains under Coach Vivek Thakur at Sector 34 sports complex.
