Judoka Ishita bags top position

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 24

Ishita Chaudhary, Grishma and Neharika claimed top three positions, respectively, in the sub-junior girls’ -36kg category during the Chandigarh State Judo Championship at the Sector 34 Sports Complex.

In the -40kg event, Parul Sharma claimed the first position, followed by Prachi at the second and Swasti at the third. Dhani Sood won the -44kg gold by defeating Aaifa, while Saina and Hasrat Kaushal claimed joint third position.

In the -48kg category, Kunjan Punia, Yashvi Chadha and Suhana claimed top three positions, respectively. Mili Gunjiyal claimed -57kg gold by overpowering Aanchal. In the +57kg category, Divanshi Miglani won the final by defeating Purva. In the sub-junior boys’ -30kg final, Arshdeep defeated Yuvraj. In the -35kg event, Abhishek claimed the top spot, followed by Shivansh Katyal at second and Lakshit and Tanishk Kalra at joint third position.

Vikrant Yadav won the -40kg final by defeating Raj Bhagat, while Harsh and Naitik Kirwal claimed joint third position. In the -45kg final, Sachin Damai won the gold by defeating Manik Saini. Musheet Rehman and Priyank Saharwal claimed joint third position. In the -50kg category, Priyansh Chaudhary, Vikas Kumar and Deepender Kumar claimed top three positions, respectively, while in the -60kg final, Kamalpreet Singh defeated Karan Gupta and Saksham Yadav claimed third position. In the +66kg final, Rachit Dogra defeated Prithvi.