Judoka Roshan claims top spot

Chandigarh, June 25
Roshan Kumar claimed top position by defeating Saiyam Chaudhary in the cadet boys’ -50kg category. Vivek Kumar and Prince claimed joint third position.
In the -55kg category, Yash Choudhary defeated Prince Pasi to claim the top honour, while Abhishek Kohli and Shivam finished at the joint third position. Kapil Dhami won the -60kg final by defeating Karan Pratap Singh, while Subeg Singh won the -66kg gold by defeating Pardeep Kumar. In the girls’ -40kg final, Sapna defeated Aarti. Isha and Nancy claimed joint third position. In the -44kg category, Angel Yadav claimed first position, followed by Japnaam Kaur at second. Prachi and Anshika claimed joint third position. In the -52kg final, Kajal defeated Aanchal Yadav, while Manpreet Kaur won the -63kg final by defeating Chanchal. Gargi Sharma remained third in the event. Jaishree won the -70kg gold by defeating Chahat. In the +70kg category, Ishroop Narang won the gold by defeating Jaanvi Salwan.
Kamini bags top honour
Kamini Yadav won the junior girls’ -44kg final by defeating Gaytri. Aarti claimed third position. In the -48kg final, Angel Yadav defeated Manpreet Kaur, while in the -52kg final, Mehak Singh overpowered Kajal. In the -57kg final, Navroop ousted Riya Verma. In the -63kg final, Saniya Rai defeated Manpreet Kaur. Sheenu won the -70kg final by defeating Kairvi Sood, while Jaishree and Chahat Kaushal claimed joint third position.
In the boys’ -55kg category, Himanshu defeated Deevanshu Katariya, while Neeraj finished third. Prince won the -60kg final by defeating Karan and Akash Chauhan finished third. Nitin Kumar won the -66kg final by defeating Vansh Thakur, and Sanjay Chauhan won the -73kg final by overpowering Fardeen. In the -81kg final, Sanchit Chaudhary defeated Saksham Sharma, while in the -90kg final, Anuj Kumar got the better of Aarav Kurl.
In the senior women’s -48kg event, Kamini won the gold medal by defeating Yashoda. Gaytri and Angel claimed joint third position. Navroop won the -57kg final by defeating Manisha, while Pooja defeated Sheenu to claim the -70kg final. Deepika and Kairvi Sood claimed joint third position. In the men’s -60kg category, Prince defeated Himanshu for the gold medal.
In the -73kg final, Nitin Kumar defeated Sanjay Chauhan, while Abhiraj and Sumit Thakur finished third. In the -81kg final, Aman outplayed Saksham Sharma. In the -90kg final, Anuj Kumar defeated Amardeep, and Gagandeep Singh claimed third position on the podium.
