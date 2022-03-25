Judoka Savitri wins all-India inter-varsity bronze

Mohali, March 24
Local judoka Savitri, a trainee of the Centre of Excellence for Judo, Sector 34 Sports Complex, won bronze medal in the All-India Inter University, held at Kanpur.
More than 100 judokas took part in her weight category. Savitri is pursuing BPEd from Panjab University and trains under former international judoka and UT Sports Department coach Vivek Thakur. Earlier, she had represented India in many international championships. “This is my first medal in an all India championship since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic. I am confident of winning more medals in future championships,” said Savitri.
