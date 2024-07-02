 July rains bring relief for Punjab, Chandigarh as India sees warmest June in 123 years : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • July rains bring relief for Punjab, Chandigarh as India sees warmest June in 123 years

July rains bring relief for Punjab, Chandigarh as India sees warmest June in 123 years

Delhi on orange alert; likely to receive heavy rains on Tuesday, according to weather office

July rains bring relief for Punjab, Chandigarh as India sees warmest June in 123 years

People facing difficulties due to heavy rain in Chandigarh on Tuesday morning. Tribune photo: Pradeep Tewari



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 2

Rain lashed Chandigarh and many parts of Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday, bringing down the temperature by a few notches.

Panchkula and Mohali districts too witnessed heavy rain in the morning thus providing some relief from the humid weather.

As per reports, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared the onset of monsoon in Chandigarh on Monday after recording 21 mm rain at its Sector 39 observatory, which dropped the maximum temperature slightly.

Some reports also suggested that Chandigarh’s IMD office on Sunday had issued an orange alert predicting heavy rain across several districts of Punjab and Haryana over the next few days.

Motorists wade through a waterlogged road on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway following heavy rain on Tuesday, in Zirakpur. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar

As per the alert, Chandigarh, Panchkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, and some districts of Punjab are likely to experience heavy rainfall on Wednesday also.

A child holds an umbrella to protect his father taking them to school during the monsoon showers in Zirakpur, on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar

After enduring the warmest June in 123 years and a staggering rainfall deficit, Northwest India is likely to receive above-normal rains this July, along with the rest of India.

According to the IMD, the monthly rainfall is expected to be above 106% of the Long Period Average (LPA) over the whole of India this month.

The IMD’s monthly forecast for July shows Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh would receive more rains than normal. But the prediction also comes with a warning for extreme rainfall events which may be disastrous for the region.

Locals enjoying showers in Zirakpur, on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar

Meanwhile, the national capital is likely to receive heavy rains on Tuesday, the weather office said. Rains will be accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 30.7 degrees Celsius, 2.8 notches above normal, according to the IMD. Humidity was recorded at 76 per cent at 8.30 am.

Delhi is on orange alert on Tuesday which stands for “Be Prepared” in the IMD colour codes. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD, heavy rain is defined as rainfall ranging between 64.5 and 124.4 mm in a day. — with Agencies

About The Author

Tribune Web Desk

The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali #Panchkula


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

9-year-old girl strangled, her body set on fire by 16-year-old neighbour in Gurugram society

2
Punjab

Rebel Akali Dal leaders appear before Akal Takht jathedar, apologise for ‘mistakes’ during SAD regime

3
Punjab

NHAI moves High Court for resumption of toll plazas in Punjab amid protests, cites Rs 113.21 crore loss

4
Diaspora

24-year-old Indian woman dies on Qantas flight from Melbourne to Delhi

5
India

Rahul Gandhi targets Speaker for bowing down before PM, Om Birla reacts

6
Punjab

Punjab Police lodge their first FIR under new criminal laws in Sangrur

7
India

Like mother, like daughter: Bansuri Swaraj’s first Lok Sabha speech evokes memories of Sushma Swaraj

8
Haryana

4 of family die in road accident in Haryana's Gurugram

9
India

Delhi High Court directs TMC's Saket Gokhale to apologise to ex-diplomat Lakshmi Puri, pay Rs 50 lakh damages

10
India

The Tribune Analysis: Rahul Gandhi’s first speech as LoP scores on political messaging, spontaneity, but lacks supporting facts

Don't Miss

View All
Kashmir sees a surge in tourists from Punjab this summer
J & K

Kashmir sees a surge in tourists from Punjab this summer

Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath
J & K

Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath shrine

Ranjit Singh's world: An exhibition in London traces his reign
Features

Ranjit Singh's world: An exhibition in London traces his reign

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory
Sports

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report
India

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough
Chandigarh

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough

Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed
Punjab

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

Top News

Opposition upset as first time a non-Congress leader became PM for third term: Modi at NDA parliamentary party meet

'Follow parliamentary rules and conduct': PM Modi's advice to NDA MPs after ruckus over Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha speech

Modi says opposition upset as first time a non-Congress lead...

Portions of Rahul Gandhi's controversial Lok Sabha speech expunged

'Truth can be expunged in Modi's world': Rahul Gandhi after portions of his Lok Sabha speech deleted

Rahul's maiden speech as LoP in Lok Sabha was marked by huge...

Goods train derails in Haryana's Karnal; Delhi-Ambala rail traffic disrupted

Goods train derails in Haryana's Karnal; Delhi-Ambala rail traffic disrupted

The disruption has affected several passenger trains, includ...

Congress opposes handing over of Sainik Schools to RSS

Congress questions Modi government over 'handing Sainik Schools to RSS'

Kharge says they had broken morale of youth by bringing ‘unp...

NIA announces cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar

NIA announces cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar

A public notice said Goldy Brar is suspected to be based in ...


Cities

View All

Cops face teething problems with implementation of new criminal laws

Amritsar cops face teething problems with implementation of new criminal laws

Amritsar: Drug peddler held with 3 kg heroin, Rs 1.5 lakh cash

Crisis in Shiromani Akali Dal deepens, dissidents submit apology letter to Akal Takht

Tarn Taran: Man nabbed with 1kg heroin, Rs 35K drug money

Amritsar: Driver’s daughter among 7 held in Rs 3 cr dacoity case

Need observatories in all districs of Punjab, Haryana, says Chandigarh Meteorological Department

Need observatories in all districs of Punjab, Haryana, says Chandigarh Meteorological Department

Chandigarh Administration releases SOPs for opening shops 24X7

Monsoon arrives, Irrigation Dept yet to take up Sukhna Choe cleaning in Zirakpur

2 FIRs filed under new criminal laws in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: New criminal laws evoke mixed response among advocates

Find solution to prevent overflowing of central Delhi drain, Atishi tells officials

Find solution to prevent overflowing of central Delhi drain, Atishi tells officials

Cameroon man held for smuggling Rs 22 crore worth cocaine at Delhi airport: Customs

Rs 10 lakh relief for rain victims too little: Delhi Congress

300 of 696 permanent drainage pumps not functional, says BJP

To press for their demands, students call for march towards Parliament today

Jalandhar West bypoll: City turns into hub of agitations

Jalandhar West bypoll: City turns into hub of agitations

Jalandhar West bypoll: Political battle heats up

BJP leader criticises AAP for failure to curb drug menace

In sultry weather, netas’ wives out to woo voters for Jalandhar bypoll

Narrow escape for Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring as bull charges into gathering

Another year, same old story

Waterlogging after rain in Ludhiana: Another year, same old story

Non-functional CCTVs at Ludhiana railway station hamper probe

Woman, son climb atop water tank in Ludhiana

Borstal Jail guard held for supplying tobacco products to inmates

Central Jail biggest property tax defaulter, owes Ludhiana MC Rs 18L

Patiala: 2 youths drown in Bhakra Canal

Patiala: 2 youths drown in Bhakra Canal

Fatehgarh Sahib awaits amenities despite MC having Rs 15 crore funds

International Doctors’ Day observed at Fatehgarh Sahib