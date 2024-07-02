July rains bring relief for Punjab, Chandigarh as India sees warmest June in 123 years

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 2

Rain lashed Chandigarh and many parts of Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday, bringing down the temperature by a few notches.

Panchkula and Mohali districts too witnessed heavy rain in the morning thus providing some relief from the humid weather.

As per reports, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared the onset of monsoon in Chandigarh on Monday after recording 21 mm rain at its Sector 39 observatory, which dropped the maximum temperature slightly.

Some reports also suggested that Chandigarh’s IMD office on Sunday had issued an orange alert predicting heavy rain across several districts of Punjab and Haryana over the next few days.

Motorists wade through a waterlogged road on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway following heavy rain on Tuesday, in Zirakpur. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar

As per the alert, Chandigarh, Panchkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, and some districts of Punjab are likely to experience heavy rainfall on Wednesday also.

A child holds an umbrella to protect his father taking them to school during the monsoon showers in Zirakpur, on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar

After enduring the warmest June in 123 years and a staggering rainfall deficit, Northwest India is likely to receive above-normal rains this July, along with the rest of India.

According to the IMD, the monthly rainfall is expected to be above 106% of the Long Period Average (LPA) over the whole of India this month.

The IMD’s monthly forecast for July shows Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh would receive more rains than normal. But the prediction also comes with a warning for extreme rainfall events which may be disastrous for the region.

Locals enjoying showers in Zirakpur, on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar

Meanwhile, the national capital is likely to receive heavy rains on Tuesday, the weather office said. Rains will be accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 30.7 degrees Celsius, 2.8 notches above normal, according to the IMD. Humidity was recorded at 76 per cent at 8.30 am.

Delhi is on orange alert on Tuesday which stands for “Be Prepared” in the IMD colour codes. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD, heavy rain is defined as rainfall ranging between 64.5 and 124.4 mm in a day. — with Agencies

About The Author Tribune Web Desk The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali #Panchkula