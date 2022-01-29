Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

Spread over an area of 2,600 hectares in the Chandigarh, the sanctuary has a large number of waterholes, grazing grounds and good plantation

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

Barking deer. File photo

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 28

The Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary is now more rich and diverse than before, as the jungle cat and the barking deer have been spotted for the first time in the sanctuary.

Spread over an area of 2,600 hectares in the UT, the sanctuary has a large number of waterholes, grazing grounds and good plantation, including natural regeneration of indigenous species, which provide an ideal habitat for wildlife in the sanctuary, said Debendra Dalai, Chief Conservator of Forests-cum-Chief Wildlife Warden, UT.

“During a wildlife survey, the presence of the jungle cat and the barking deer has been confirmed by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun, which indicates a richer habitat in the protected area,” said Dalai.

Jungle cat. File photo

The Department of Forests and Wildlife, UT, carried out a detailed wildlife survey in the sanctuary from May 5 to 9, 2021, with technical assistance provided by the WII, which has expertise in the field.

As per the report of the WII, it was found that despite being small in area, the sanctuary supports good biological diversity and has the potential to be considered as one of the important wildlife and biodiversity conservation areas, he said. Sambar is the most abundant ungulate species in the sanctuary with the highest density similar to the Rajaji Tiger Reserve. The estimated population of sambar in the sanctuary is 290-763. Other species of animals spotted in the sanctuary during the survey are leopard, jungle cat, golden jackal, Indian grey mongoose, chital, wild boar, nilgai, Hanuman langur, Indian pangolin, Indian porcupine along with bird species of Indian peafowl, red junglefowl.

The WII also recommended that a detailed study on habitat characterisation and vegetation community structure should be undertaken to understand wildlife-habitat relationships in the sanctuary. The surveys conducted for mega herbivores and some bird species of the sanctuary confirmed the presence of 16 species, which includes 13 mammalian species (both carnivores and herbivores). The major bird species of conservation importance included the Indian peafowl and the red junglefowl. Apart from the wild species, the presence of feral cattle and free ranging stray dogs was also confirmed.

‘Indicates richer habitat’

During a wildlife survey, the presence of the jungle cat and the barking deer has been confirmed by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun, which indicates a richer habitat in the protected area. — Debendra Dalai, Chief Wildlife Warden, UT

#SukhnaLake #SukhnaWildlifeSanctuary

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Absconding for nine months, late Sushant Singh Rajput's neighbour finally arrested

2
Punjab

Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal barred from entering Pakistan via Wagah border: Report

3
Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s new bungalow in Mumbai is a replica of his house in Uttar Pradesh village; see photo

4
Delhi

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Housing Board finds no takers for leasehold properties

6
Nation

India voted against Palestine at UN after Pegasus deal: Report

7
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu targeted, day after Rahul Gandhi visit

8
Punjab

Punjab polls: Navjot Sidhu's assets worth Rs 44.63 crore, including 2 high-end SUVs, watches worth Rs 44 lakh

9
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

10
Punjab

BJP leader Madan Mohan Mittal joins Shiromani Akali Dal

Don't Miss

View All
66-year-old sperm donor ‘has fathered 129 children’, nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

Officers’ choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus
Jalandhar

Officers' choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus

Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season
Himachal

Himachal's Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary
Chandigarh

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

Pulwama villagers send message of brotherhood
J & K

Pulwama villagers send message of brotherhood

'1 in 3 dies, should we worry’: Wuhan scientists warn of new Covid virus 'NeoCov' with high death rate, says Report
World

'1 in 3 dies, should we worry': Wuhan scientists warn of new Covid virus 'NeoCov' with high death rate and spread, says report

From ‘sleeping on roads’ to becoming manager at Microsoft, here is the story of this inspiring woman who grew up in Mumbai slums
Lifestyle

From 'sleeping on roads' to becoming manager at Microsoft, here is the story of this inspiring woman who grew up in Mumbai slums

When called ‘mad’, actor Dharmendra shuts troll up in a dignified manner. Here is the story
Nation

When called 'mad', actor Dharmendra shuts troll up in a dignified manner, fans laud his humanity. Here is the story

Top Stories

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

‘No country is out of the woods yet’

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar

List of eight candidates still pending, Cong names poll observers for Punjab

List of eight candidates still pending, Congress names poll observers for Punjab

Cities

View All

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Both Navjot Sidhu, Bikram Majithia undeserving candidates: AAP

Loan trouble for Congress' Khadoor Sahib nominee Ramanjeet Singh Sikki

Congress heavyweight Om Prakash Soni, wife's wealth graph rises manifold

Shifting of dump, revival of BRTS no more poll issues

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

CHB finds no takers for leasehold properties

Chandigarh Housing Board finds no takers for leasehold properties

Chandigarh sees 3 deaths, 321 new Covid cases

Cremation of Covid victims: Probe indicts 6 of Panchkula MC for embezzlement

Four die of Covid, 399 taken ill in Chandigarh

Chandigarh RLA to function with all services from Monday

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

Delhi records 4,044 Covid cases, 25 deaths; positivity rate down to 8.6 pc

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

Gym owners take out protest march, demand fitness centres be allowed to reopen

DU issues notification to discontinue M.Phil from next academic session

After spending 78 days in jail, Sukhpal Khaira reaches Bholath today

After spending 78 days in jail, Sukhpal Khaira reaches Bholath today

Jalandhar: Not a fair deal, say Mahila Cong members

Jalandhar Cantt SAD candidate Jagbir Brar to release his own manifesto

Kejriwal's diktat: Only locals to lead campaign

Day 3: Wadala, Balwinder, Balkar among 12 file papers from Jalandhar district

Seven deaths, 467 fresh cases in Ludhiana district

Seven deaths, 467 fresh cases in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Central agencies join hands with cops to ensure drugs, liquor-free elections

Man's death: Murder case registered after week

25 candidates file nominations in Ludhiana

Punjab polls: First-time voters say no to freebies