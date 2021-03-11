Junior national badminton academy to come up in Panchkula: Haryana Speaker

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 5

A junior national badminton academy would be set up in Panchkula and it would be the first academy not only of the state but also of the Northern India.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, who is also the chief patron of the Haryana Badminton Association, stated this after presiding over the annual general and executive committee meeting of the association here today. Devender Singh, president, Haryana Badminton Association and Additional Chief Secretary, was also present on the occasion. Office-bearers of 30 badminton associations from all districts of the state participated in the meeting.

Gupta said he had spoken to Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur in this regard. He said the academy would immensely benefit the badminton players of Haryana as well as players of the entire North India.

In today’s meeting, several important decisions were taken for promoting badminton in Haryana. It was decided that the Haryana Badminton Association will give recognition to private badminton academies of the state on the basis of their performance. Apart from this, players of Haryana who have won medals at the national and international level in badminton will be certified by the HBA, who can later train the players at the national and international level.

It was also decided that badminton competitions for boys and girls of U-13 and U-15 will be held in Faridabad and those of U-17 and U-19 will be held in Gurugram. Senior men’s and women’s competition will be organised in Panchkula. A decision was also taken to create state ID of each badminton player having complete information about the player.

