Just two dialysis machines at govt hospitals in Mohali district

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, June 6

There are just two dialysis machines in the government hospitals of Mohali district. With no dialysis facility available in sub-divisional hospitals, hundreds of patients are forced to go to private hospitals or wait for their turn at charitable hospitals in Chandigarh and nearby areas daily.

Most patients in need of dialysis require two sessions per week, the cost of each ranges from Rs 750 to Rs 2,500.

In Mohali, both the machines are at the Civil Hospital where only four patients can avail of the facility daily. Effectively, only 24 patients can avail themselves of the treatment in a week.

In contrast, much smaller private hospitals and healthcare centres in Mohali have installed five to six dialysis machines to fill in the void at the government-run facilities. It is a telling sign of woefully inadequate infrastructure at the government hospitals of the district.

“It takes around three hours for a dialysis session. Besides, half an hour before and another half an hour is required for preparation and observation, respectively. In a given day, four patients can get the facility,” said a doctor at the Civil Hospital.

“Most patients require dialysis twice a week. We try to accommodate patients as far as we can. Some cases can be managed with the help of nephrologists who guide patients about the intake of fluid,” he added.

Kharar and Dera Bassi senior medical officers said the facility was not available at their hospitals but they had written to the Health Department about the need for a dialysis unit.

CM Mann to visit Kharar hospital today