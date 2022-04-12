Justice Grewal qualifies for meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 11

Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal, a Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, has qualified for one of the two amateur slots at the Tata Steel PGTI Players Championship, 2022. The championship is being organised by the Chandigarh Golf Club.

With a score of 76, Justice Grewal managed to grab the top amateur slot for the tournament. The second slot went to Dilsher Grewal with a score of 81. At 58, Justice Grewal will, perhaps, be the oldest participant, who would get to play with leading professional golfers from India and abroad in the championship.