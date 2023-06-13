Juvenile among 3 held for Sector 38 burglary

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 12

Three persons, including a juvenile, have been arrested by the District Crime Cell (DCC) of the Chandigarh Police for a burglary at a house in Sector 38 here.

Gold jewellery and other valuables were stolen from the house. A case in this regard was registered at the Sector 39 police station on June 5.

Police remand During patrolling, a team of the District Crime Cell nabbed a person, Dalip Singh (22) of Sector 49, on June 8. He was produced in the court, which sent him to three-day police remand. Articles recovered The police said Rs 1.10 lakh in cash, two gold rings, a gold pendent, a gold chain and some keys have been recovered from the possession of the accused.

The police said during patrolling, a team of the District Crime Cell nabbed a person, Dalip Singh (22), a resident of Sector 49, on June 8. He was produced in the court, which sent him to three-day police remand.

During interrogation, the suspect revealed that he, along with his accomplice Sandeep Kumar, alias Modi (19), a resident of Sector 49, and a 17-year-old juvenile, had committed burglary at the house.

Subsequently, Sandeep was also arrested on June 10 and the juvenile was apprehended on June 11.

The police said Rs 1.10 lakh in cash, two gold rings, a gold pendent, a gold chain and some keys had been recovered from the accused.

The police said the two accused had a criminal past. Dalip had a case registered against him in Mohali, while Sandeep had two cases against him in Mohali.