Juvenile among 3 held for stealing car batteries

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 4

Three persons, including a juvenile, have been arrested by the UT police for allegedly stealing car batteries. Ten batteries have been recovered from the suspects.

The police said there a complaint was received from Gurwinder Singh, a resident of Mani Majra, who reported that the battery of his car parked near RIMT School was stolen on January 24.

A case was registered and am investigation initiated.

During the investigation, a team, led by Inspector Neeraj Sarna, SHO, Mani Majra, nabbed the suspects, identified as Deepak, alias Haddi (21), a resident of Mani Majra, and Jai Bhagwan (20), a resident of Panchkula. Three batteries and a rickshaw were recovered from their possession.

On February 2, a juvenile was also apprehended and two car batteries were recovered from his possession. He was sent to Juvenile Home.

The police said both suspects were produced in the court and Jai Bhagwan was sent to judicial custody, while Deepak was remanded in one-day police custody. Deepak’s interrogation further led to the recovery of five car batteries.