Juvenile among 5 nabbed on theft in Chandigarh, burglary charges

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 18

Five persons, including a juvenile, have been apprehended by a team of the Sector 11 police station in three cases of burglary and theft.

In a complaint, a woman of Sector 25 had reported that some unidentified persons stole a pair of gold tops, a purse containing cash and documents from her shanty. During investigation, the police arrested a 19-year-old youth, Sourav, and apprehended a juvenile.

In another incident, complainant Gurbax Singh reported that two unidentified persons stole a cooler from a farmhouse at Khuda Ali Sher.

The police said a person, named Ravi Khan, alias Mulla, a resident of Khuda Ali Sher, was arrested.

In yet another incident, a woman of Sector 15 reported that unidentified persons stole an LPG gas cylinder. During investigation, the police arrested two suspects - Subham (23) and Submit Kohli (37).