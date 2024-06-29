Juvenile among 8 held in Ambala murder case

Tribune News Service

Ambala, June 28

The CIA-1 unit of the Ambala police has arrested seven suspects and also apprehended a juvenile in connection with the murder case of Gurpreet Singh, whose bullet-ridden body was recovered on June 18.

The suspects have been identified as Gurdas Singh, Jasbir Singh, Amandeep Singh, Sahil, Manish, Ramkaran, and Surya Pratap, residents of the Naggal area. The police have recovered a country-made pistol, two bikes, a stick and mobile phones from them.

Ambala SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said, “On June 23, the CIA-1 unit led by Inspector Harjinder Singh arrested Surya Pratap and Ramkaran, and they were produced in court, which sent them to a four-day police remand. On their disclosure, the Gurdas, Jasbir Singh, Amandeep Singh, Manish, and Sahil, were arrested on June 25. Action has been taken against a juvenile as per the law.”

