Juvenile held for circulating morphed photos

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 13

The Cyber Crime Unit of the police has apprehended a juvenile in a case involving the creation and circulation of morphed photos of some girl students of a local school. The suspect is a student of the same school.

A mobile phone containing morphed photos was recovered from his possession. The device will be sent to the forensic lab to retrieve any pertinent data. The suspect was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

Earlier, the police registered a case under Section 67-A of the IT Act and 13 of POCSO Act against unidentified persons at Sector 11police station. As per the complaint, the suspect obtained photos from the official school portal and created objectionable ones using some software, before circulating these on social media.

On October 10, a victim told her parents about objectionable photos being circulated on social media. The matter was reported to the police.

#cyber crime