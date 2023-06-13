 Juvenile held for theft : The Tribune India

Juvenile held for theft

Juvenile held for theft

A 17-year-old juvenile has been detained for theft. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A 17-year-old juvenile has been detained for theft. According to the police, Aman Hansa, a resident of Deep Complex, Hallo Majra, had reported that a bag containing a laptop, an Aadhaar card and an ATM card was stolen from his house on June 10. The police had registered a case at the Sector 31 police station. TNS

Resident duped of Rs 4.5 lakh

Chandigarh: The police have booked a person for duping a city resident. Bhoop Singh, a resident of New Indira Colony, Mani Majra, had alleged that Ranbir Singh duped him of Rs 4.50 lakh on the pretext of investing in chit fund. The police registered a case under Section 406 of the IPC at the IT Park police station and started investigation. TNS

Office-bearers elected

Patiala: Members of the Patiala Management Association (PMA) have unanimously elected Vaidya Manu Vats as the new president of the association. Other elected office-bearers include Rupinder Singh as patron, Naresh Gupta adviser, Parvesh Mangla adviser, Vikas Kalra immediate past president, Satyen Sharma senior vice-president. TNS

PO nabbed after 11 years

Zirakpur: The police arrested a proclaimed offender, Ranjit Singh of Badhmajra village, from Ropar. He had been absconding since 2012. During the course of investigation, it was found that many cases of heinous crimes were registered against him in Punjab and Chandigarh. He was wanted in seven cases of theft, Arms Act and others. The Zirakpur police claimed to have nabbed nine POs in the past two months. TNS

Carrom summer camp begins

Chandigarh: A 10-day carrom summer coaching camp started at St Stephen’s School, Sector 45. A total of 12 players from the tricity have been selected under various age categories. The camp will conclude on June 22. The coaching will be imparted jointly by Farheen, former sub-junior national champion/two-time runner-up in junior national, and Mahesh Sekhri, international umpire & general secretary of the Chandigarh Carrom Association. During the camp, participants will be taught the skills of various shots, how to plan a stroke, what is the best grip, sitting position among others. A lecture on laws of carrom will also be delivered by Sekhri. TNS

Wushu trials in city tomorrow

Chandigarh: The Wushu Association of Chandigarh will organise trials to select local men and women teams for the upcoming 32nd Senior National Wushu Championship, at Pune from June 26 to 30. The trials will be held at Sri Aurobindo School, Sector 27, here, on June 14 (3 pm). Players born between 1985 and 2004 will be eligible to participate in the trials. TNS

Netball c’ship from June 17

Chandigarh: The Netball Sports Promotion Association, Chandigarh, will organise the Chandigarh Senior State Championship from June 17 to 18 at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, here. There will be no age bar for senior category in the championship. Interested players can confirm their entries with the organisers before June 14 (1 pm). TNS

Sukhmeet is TT assn president

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Table Tennis Association unanimously elected Sukhmeet Grewal as its president for the third term. The House also elected Naresh Kumar Sharma and Vijay Kumar as honorary secretary and treasurer, respectively. Observers from the Chandigarh Olympic Association and the Chandigarh Sports Council were also present on the occasion. Earlier, Kamlesh Mehta, Secretary General, Table Tennis Federation of India, virtually addressed the House. Grewal honoured outgoing Secretary Gurtej Singh Sran.

Sweet moment

Panchkula: Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya celebrates his birthday during the prize distribution function of the state-level Children's Day competition, at Indradhanush Auditorium in Panchkula on Monday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL

Healthy move

Chandigarh: Youths take part in a run, “Nashe se Azadi”, organised by the Narcotics Control Bureau in collaboration with the UT police to mark International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Monday. Tribune photo: RAVI KUMAR

Centre orders probe into CoWIN data ‘breach’ as Oppn ups ante

Centre orders probe into CoWIN data ‘breach’ as Oppn ups ante

Health Ministry insists portal safe | Privacy compromised: C...

Farmers block NH-44 again over MSP, Sec 144 imposed

Farmers block NH-44 again over MSP, Sec 144 imposed

Fresh FIR against protesters | Wrestler Bajrang joins stir

4.25%, inflation at 25-month low

4.25%, inflation at 25-month low

WFI poll likely on July 4, former J&K CJ to be RO

WFI poll likely on July 4, former J&K CJ to be RO

Wrestlers were given June 30 deadline

Priyanka kicks off poll drive in MP, promises women ~1,500 a month

Priyanka kicks off poll drive in MP, promises women Rs 1,500 a month


Family, farmers hold protest outside Jandiala police station

Family, farmers hold protest outside Jandiala police station

Notorious peddler Pehalwan among 4 more held from Delhi

Amid portal issue, colleges begin offline registrations for new session

Tarn Taran residents take out march against drug abuse

Political activity hinges around future of British-era woollen mill

Banwarilal Purohit puts stamp on waste plant site at Dadu Majra

Banwarilal Purohit puts stamp on waste plant site at Dadu Majra

23 charging stations to be functional by month-end in Chandigarh

CBI investigates ‘manipulation’ of Wildlife Board meeting minutes

Chandigarh’s first synthetic jogging track inaugurated at Sukhna Lake

Man found murdered in Burail, wife held

Delhi excise policy case: HC grants interim bail to bizman Mahendru

Delhi excise policy case: HC grants interim bail to bizman Mahendru

Relief for M3M Group owners in PMLA case

Ghaziabad blaze kills 2

4 shootout accused held

Efforts to make Delhi stray-free, says Mayor

Nothing ‘Smart’ about it: Rs 10-crore road collapses in just 10 months in Jalandhar

Nothing 'Smart' about it: Rs 10-crore road collapses in just 10 months in Jalandhar

2 teenagers drown in Hoshiarpur canal

Missing for past 8 days, youth found dead in canal

Youth dies of drug overdose, five booked

2 held with 343 boxes of illicit liquor

No breakthrough in ~8.49 cr heist

No breakthrough in Rs 8.49 cr heist

2 hook loaders flagged off

57 child labourers rescued

Rs 840-crore Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project nears completion

Rs 5 lakh, gold looted; daughter-in-law held

Patiala residents asked to submit tenant, PG, servant details

Patiala residents asked to submit tenant, PG, servant details

Safai sewaks, sewermen protest outside Fatehgarh Sahib MC office

Planning board chief hears out Bhaironpur residents