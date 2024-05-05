Juvenile held in arms case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police arrested a juvenile living in Mani Majra after a knife (kamanidar) was recovered from his possession near the railway gate, NAC, on May 3. A case under the Arms Act was registered at the IT Park police station. The minor has been sent to Juvenile Home. TNS

Woman hurt as SUV hits scooter

Chandigarh: A woman was injured as an SUV hit the scooty she was riding on April 24. In a complaint to the police, the victim, a resident of Patiala, alleged that an SUV, which was being driven by Kartik Bhatiya of Firozpur village in Ambala, collided with her scooty, leaving her injured. She was admitted to the PGIMER, Chandigarh. The driver was arrested and later released on bail. A case was registered. TNS

Accident snuffs out Cyclist’s life

Chandigarh: A cyclist died after being hit by a tempo. In a complaint to the police, Krishan Kumar, a resident of Tabba, Hoshiarpur, alleged that a tempo, which was being driven by Amit of Mani Majra, hit a cyclist, Ranbir Singh Kundu, 66, of AKS Colony, Zirakpur, at the Shastri Nagar light point on April 24. Kundu sustained injuries and was rushed to the PGIMER, Chandigarh. where he was declared brought dead. The tempo driver was arrested and later released on bail. TNS

Rs 5,000 stolen from vehicle

Chandigarh: A Fatehabad resident, Akshay Kumar, reported that an unidentified car driver stole Rs 5,000 and other documents after the breaking windowpane of his vehicle on April 29. A case has been registered at the Industrial Area police station. TNS

Cricket trials in Barwala on May 7

Panchkula: The district cricket association will organise trials to select the Panchkula cricket team for the Haryana State Inter District Cricket Championship and the Pataudi Trophy, organised by the Haryana Cricket Association. According to the honorary secretary, the trials will be conducted for the U-23 (9am) and Pataudi Trophy (12pm) on May 7 at JR Cricket stadium at Naggal (Barwala). The players born on or after September 1, 2001 will be eligible to appear for the U-23 trials. TNS

Friendly cricket match held

Chandigarh: A friendly match was organised between Bhavan’s Old Students’ Society (BOSS) and the senior students of Bhavan Vidyalaya School, Sector 33. The BOSS XI led by Arsh Bhardwaj defeated Principals XI captained by Ayush Mittal by seven wickets. The event was inaugurated by Senior Principal and Director, Vineeta Arora. Batting first, BOSS XI scored 63. The winning team was awarded by the Senior Principal along with Vice Principal, Suparna Bansal. TNS

Students win medals in chess

Panchkula: Students of The Bharat School, Sector 12, brought laurels by winning medals in the 14th Panchkula District Chess Championship. Kritika won a gold medal in the girls’ U-13 category, Ridev Chahal won a bronze medal in the boys’ U-13 category and Saatvik Bansal bagged a bronze medal in the boys’ U-7 category. In the boys’ U-13 team event, the school claimed second position. The team comprised of Ompreet Gill and Shaurya Mittal, Bharat Garg, Jatin Aggarwal and Shaarav Dahiya. TNS

NCA register 48-run victory

Chandigarh: Nagesh Cricket Academy (NCA) defeated Pankaj Singh Cricket Academy (PSCA) by 48 runs during the 1st Mahatma Hansraj Boys Cricket Tournament. Batting first, NCA posted 206/7 with the help of Daksh Kashyap (58), Vishva Jit Dhanda (48), Aryan Mehta (35), Khushhal Meena (22) and Tanmay Latka (17). Harman Preet Singh claimed three wickets, while Suraj Prakash, Attarva Negi and Neel Dhaliwal claimed one each for the bowling side. In reply, the PSCA lads bundled out at 158. Rahul Yadav (66), Abhishek Thakur (24) and Rahul Chauhan (24) were the main contributors. Jeevesh Gupta picked four, while Latka claimed three bowling side. Sameer also grabbed two wickets.

