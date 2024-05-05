 Juvenile held in arms case : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

In Brief

Juvenile held in arms case

Juvenile held in arms case


Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police arrested a juvenile living in Mani Majra after a knife (kamanidar) was recovered from his possession near the railway gate, NAC, on May 3. A case under the Arms Act was registered at the IT Park police station. The minor has been sent to Juvenile Home. TNS

Woman hurt as SUV hits scooter

Chandigarh: A woman was injured as an SUV hit the scooty she was riding on April 24. In a complaint to the police, the victim, a resident of Patiala, alleged that an SUV, which was being driven by Kartik Bhatiya of Firozpur village in Ambala, collided with her scooty, leaving her injured. She was admitted to the PGIMER, Chandigarh. The driver was arrested and later released on bail. A case was registered. TNS

Accident snuffs out Cyclist’s life

Chandigarh: A cyclist died after being hit by a tempo. In a complaint to the police, Krishan Kumar, a resident of Tabba, Hoshiarpur, alleged that a tempo, which was being driven by Amit of Mani Majra, hit a cyclist, Ranbir Singh Kundu, 66, of AKS Colony, Zirakpur, at the Shastri Nagar light point on April 24. Kundu sustained injuries and was rushed to the PGIMER, Chandigarh. where he was declared brought dead. The tempo driver was arrested and later released on bail. TNS

Rs 5,000 stolen from vehicle

Chandigarh: A Fatehabad resident, Akshay Kumar, reported that an unidentified car driver stole Rs 5,000 and other documents after the breaking windowpane of his vehicle on April 29. A case has been registered at the Industrial Area police station. TNS

Cricket trials in Barwala on May 7

Panchkula: The district cricket association will organise trials to select the Panchkula cricket team for the Haryana State Inter District Cricket Championship and the Pataudi Trophy, organised by the Haryana Cricket Association. According to the honorary secretary, the trials will be conducted for the U-23 (9am) and Pataudi Trophy (12pm) on May 7 at JR Cricket stadium at Naggal (Barwala). The players born on or after September 1, 2001 will be eligible to appear for the U-23 trials. TNS

Friendly cricket match held

Chandigarh: A friendly match was organised between Bhavan’s Old Students’ Society (BOSS) and the senior students of Bhavan Vidyalaya School, Sector 33. The BOSS XI led by Arsh Bhardwaj defeated Principals XI captained by Ayush Mittal by seven wickets. The event was inaugurated by Senior Principal and Director, Vineeta Arora. Batting first, BOSS XI scored 63. The winning team was awarded by the Senior Principal along with Vice Principal, Suparna Bansal. TNS

Students win medals in chess

Panchkula: Students of The Bharat School, Sector 12, brought laurels by winning medals in the 14th Panchkula District Chess Championship. Kritika won a gold medal in the girls’ U-13 category, Ridev Chahal won a bronze medal in the boys’ U-13 category and Saatvik Bansal bagged a bronze medal in the boys’ U-7 category. In the boys’ U-13 team event, the school claimed second position. The team comprised of Ompreet Gill and Shaurya Mittal, Bharat Garg, Jatin Aggarwal and Shaarav Dahiya. TNS

NCA register 48-run victory

Chandigarh: Nagesh Cricket Academy (NCA) defeated Pankaj Singh Cricket Academy (PSCA) by 48 runs during the 1st Mahatma Hansraj Boys Cricket Tournament. Batting first, NCA posted 206/7 with the help of Daksh Kashyap (58), Vishva Jit Dhanda (48), Aryan Mehta (35), Khushhal Meena (22) and Tanmay Latka (17). Harman Preet Singh claimed three wickets, while Suraj Prakash, Attarva Negi and Neel Dhaliwal claimed one each for the bowling side. In reply, the PSCA lads bundled out at 158. Rahul Yadav (66), Abhishek Thakur (24) and Rahul Chauhan (24) were the main contributors. Jeevesh Gupta picked four, while Latka claimed three bowling side. Sameer also grabbed two wickets.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Here is all about 3 Punjabi youth held in Canada for Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar’s killing

2
Jalandhar

Lovely Professional University-Phagwara student from Noida, 3 others sustain bullet injuries in clash between two groups

3
Diaspora

What led to Canada's arrests over killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar

4
Diaspora

Canadian Police release photos of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Nijjar’s killers; say more involved in case

5
Trending

‘Win Raebareli before challenging for top’: Russian chess great Kasparov's cryptic post on Rahul Gandhi sets social media on fire

6
Diaspora

Canadian Sikh politician Jagmeet Singh alleges India hand in Nijjar killing despite police not giving any such proof

7
Delhi

Former Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely, 4 others join BJP

8
Chandigarh

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order to remove protesters from Chandigarh-Mohali road

9
Lok Sabha Elections

After Surat and Indore, Congress Puri LS candidate Sucharita Mohanty returns party ticket

10
India Explainer

Lok Sabha election: Will Prajwal Revanna controversy affect BJP prospects in Karnataka

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Not xenophobic, we’re open, welcoming: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Not xenophobic, we’re open, welcoming: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Counters Joe Biden’s barb, says India’s GDP growth at 7%

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Probing Indian officials too, say Canadian cops

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Probing Indian officials too, say Canadian cops

Day after 3 arrests, S Jaishankar terms such incidents their...

Of 3 held in Canada, two have no criminal record

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Of 3 held in Canada, two have no criminal record

INDIA VOTES 2024: After Surat & Indore no-show, Congress’s Puri nominee exits Lok Sabha race, cites lack of funds

INDIA VOTES 2024: After Surat & Indore no-show, Congress’s Puri nominee exits Lok Sabha race, cites lack of funds

MP nominee shouldn’t have withdrawn, says former Speaker Sum...

Bajrang Punia said no to dope sample, suspended; Paris berth at stake

Bajrang Punia said no to dope sample, suspended; Paris berth at stake


Cities

View All

Residents, NGOs unite in protest against life-threatening effects of Tung Dhab drain

Residents, NGOs unite in protest against life-threatening effects of Tung Dhab drain

Health employees seek exemption from poll duty

Manch puts development agenda before Amritsar Lok Sabha candidates

In ‘Vote Kar Amritsar’ campaign, residents light lamps at Town Hall

LS candidates take to social media platforms as traditional methods of canvassing take a back seat

SC stays High Court order on removing protesters from UT-Mohali road

SC stays High Court order on removing protesters from UT-Mohali road

UT heritage items no antiquity or art treasure under law: ASI

Morning walker falls prey to stray dog at Leisure Valley

Tewari renews open debate challenge, Tandon hits back

Tewari assures law on shared registration of properties in city

INDIA VOTES 2024: AAP candidates file nominations

INDIA VOTES 2024: AAP candidates file nominations

Chandni Chowk Congress nominee submits papers

Speculation rife Lovely may replace Harsh in East Delhi

Auto-rickshaw driver injured as signboard falls on him

Five arrested for murder

LPU-Phagwara student from Noida sustains serious bullet injuries in attack by rival group on university

Lovely Professional University-Phagwara student from Noida, 3 others sustain bullet injuries in clash between two groups

Hoshiarpur: Pastor held for sending secret info to Pakistan

Haryana student jumps to death at LPU hostel

Know your candidates fielded from Jalandhar constituency

Jalandhar: 5 of snatchers’ gang land in police net

INDIA VOTES 2024: All 2,919 polling stations equipped with assured minimum facilities in Ludhiana district

INDIA VOTES 2024: All 2,919 polling stations equipped with assured minimum facilities in Ludhiana district

It’s Congress vs rest in Punjab, says Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Residents oppose setting up of liquor vend on Jassian Road

Use cow cess to tackle stray cattle menace: Ludhiana residents to MC

Raids held to arrest 20 miscreants who robbed farmer of tractor-trailer

Fourth National Yogasana Training Programme ends

Fourth National Yogasana Training Programme ends

SAD candidate NK Sharma condoles farmer’s death

Farmer dies during protest against BJP’s Preneet, blame game begins

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure

DC holds meet to chalk out anti-flood plans