Kabir bags gold in 10-km race

Chandigarh, June 2
Kabir Sahota completed 10-km race in 39.55 minutes to claim the gold medal in the men’s U-18 category during the Chandigarh 10K Run-2024. In the girls’ category, Nandini Singh (1.01.10s) claimed the top position. Saransh Nath (36.36s) and Tanisha Ray (1.15.18s) claimed gold each in the men and women (19-30 years) category, while Nayab Singh (39.42s) won the men (31-40 years) event and Poonam (54:50s) won the girls’ event.
In the men (41-50 years) event, Gurjant Singh (45.40s) won the top position, while Surinder Pal Kaur (1.03.29s) won the women’s event. Stephen van der Merwe (42.13s) and Shalu Goel (1.12.10s) won the men and women (51-60 years) event, respectively. Jaskaran Singh (51.04s) won the men (61 to 70 years) event. In the men (71+ years), Gurmeet Singh clocked 01.29.19s to win the title, while in the women (71+ years) event, Basana Banik (1.32.11s) won the gold medal.
In the 5km category, Rishabh (17.01s) and Saloni (24.22s) won gold medals. The event was organised to raise awareness about cyber security under the banner ‘Run for Cyber Security: Protecting our Digital Footprint’.
Rishabh, saloni win
