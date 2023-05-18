Kabir scores brace in St John’s victory

Chandigarh, May 17
Kabir Kalia scored a brace as St John’s High School, Sector 26, log a 3-0 win over Sacred Souls’ School, Mohali, in the opening match of the 11th Saint Soldier Football Tournament.
Kalia netted the first goal in the 11th minute, followed by another in the 22nd minute. Madhav added one to complete the three-goal tally.
Ajit Karam Singh International Public School, Sector 41, scored a solitary goal win over Kids-R-Kids School, Sector 42. Daksh Thakur scored the only goal of the match.
St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, recorded a 3-1 win over Shishu Niketan Public School, Sector 66. Aryan Bansal (7th minute), Arnav Sharma (9th) and Harshit Malik (18th) scored a goal each for the winning side, while Yash (30th) pulled off one for the Mohali team.
Oakridge International School, Mohali, suffered a 0-1 defeat against St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School Sector 44. Gurkanwar scored a goal for his team in the 30th minute. Saint Soldier International Convent School, Mohali, defeated Saupin’s School, Sector 32, by a solitary goal. Jasgun scored the sole goal of the match in the 3rd minute.
