Kahlon sisters bring laurels in international golf event

Mohali, September 6

Sisters Rabab Kahlon and Gairat Kaur Kahlon brought laurels to the district by bagging medals in the Major International Golf event at San Lameer Golf Estate, Southbroom, Durban, South Africa.

As many as three events - SA Kids Golf Junior Open, Junior Africa Challenge and Dunbar Cup - were conducted in Durban. These events were attended by more than 120 participants from countries such as India, South Africa, Botswana, Congo, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Namibia and Uganda. Rabab won the SA Kids Golf Junior Open and claimed third position in the Junior Africa Challenge. She also claimed second position in the Dunbar Cup.

Her younger sister Gairat participated in the Junior Africa Challenge 2022 and won the title of the girls’ U-7 category. She also won the title of the best girl player of tournament.

The sisters are now qualified to take part in the upcoming tournaments such as FCG Callaway World Championship to be held in the USA; Asian Junior Masters, Phuket; IMG Junior World Championship USA; Champion of Champions, Dublin; and Australian Junior Age Division Golf Championship, Australia.

