Kajheri resident gets 2-year jail for robbery

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 21

Komple Dhanjal, Judicial Magistrate First Class, has sentenced a resident of Kajheri to undergo rigorous imprisonment for two years in a six-year-old robbery case.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on the convict, Amit Kumar of Kuldeep Colony in Kajheri, Sector 52.

The police had registered the case against the accused for the offences punishable under Sections 392, 411 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code on December 23, 2017, following a complaint of one Ram Raji.

The complainant had stated that on December 21, 2017, he had parked his motorcycle at the Chandigarh railway station and went to Ambala in a train. When he returned around 11 pm, he was stopped by some persons, who pushed him and attacked him. He said they forcibly took his mobile phone and wallet containing Rs 1,200 and documents.

During the investigation, the police arrested Amit Kumar.

Finding prima facie case against the accused under Section 392, he was chargesheeted. The accused pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

After hearing of the arguments, the court stated that the prosecution had successfully proved that the accused had committed robbery by snatching a mobile phone from the complainant. Hence, the accused is convicted and held guilty under Section 392 of the IPC.

