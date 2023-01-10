Chandigarh: Kakuna bar sealed for bylaw violations

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 9

Estate Office today sealed the Kakuna bar in Sector 7, Chandigarh, for the violation of building bylaws.

A spokesperson said a show-cause notice was issued in respect of SCO No. 3-A, Sector 7, on April 1, 2022, under the Rule 14 and 10 of the Chandigarh Estate Rules, 2007, read with Section 8-A of the Capital of Punjab (Development and Regulation Act), 1952, for various violations — rear elevation changed, planning of rear single storey block/store changed against the sanctioned plan, open courtyard covered and planning changed against the sanctioned plan and unauthorised structures constructed on the terrace of the single-storey block.

He said the total area under violations was 5,317 square feet. As per the orders of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (East), the owners were directed to submit a revised building plan within 15 days of the issuance of the order for the sanctionable or compoundable violations and also remove the non-sanctionable or non-compoundable violations.

Since the owners failed to comply with the orders of the SDM (East), the Building Branch of the Estate Office sealed Kakuna Bar.

The SDM advised others to immediately remove the violations from their premises in compliance of the show-cause notice to avoid a similar type of action.