Kalka man held for molesting teenager

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 23

The police have arrested a man for allegedly molesting a teenage girl and threatening to upload her obscene video.

The suspect has been identified as Raj, alias Raj Kumar, a resident of Shakti Nagar in Kalka. The police spokesperson said the victim’s father, in a complaint to the police, claimed the suspect had eloped with his 17-year-old daughter after enticing her on March 27.

He said the suspect allegedly made an obscene video of the girl and threatened to upload it on the social media if she disclosed the matter to anyone. Earlier, too, the suspect had harassed and assaulted his family members, he claimed.

A case under Sections 365, 363, 66-A, 376 and 120B of the IPC and 6, 7 and 21 of POCSO Act has been registered against the suspect.

He was arrested on April 22 and produced in court, which remanded him in six-day police custody.