Kalka man held with heroin

Tribune News Service

Panchkula: The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the district police arrested a Kalka resident in a drug case on Monday. The suspect, Navdeep Singh, alias Ricky, of Khurana Colony, was nabbed with 25.18-grm heroin. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered at the Kalka police station. He was presented before a court, which sent him to three-day police remand. TNS

Man arrested for stealing cash

Chandigarh: A man was caught red-handed while stealing cash. A woman reported that Prem Prashad was allegedly caught stealing Rs 3,000 from her house. A case was registered at the Sector 19 police station and the suspect arrested. TNS

14-year jail for sodomy convict

Panchkula: The court of Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Kumar sentenced a 25-year-old man to 14 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him in a case of the POCSO Act. The complainant stated that she had organised a birthday party at her residence where the accused, a friend of her husband, was also present. He took her two-year-old son outside on the pretext of taking him for a stroll, but instead took him to a neighbour's house and engaged in inappropriate activities. TNS

PU prof to train faculty members

Chandigarh: The Ministry of Education has selected Dr Neha Gulati — an assistant professor in the University Business School of Panjab University — as a resource person to train faculty members at higher education institutions on the NEP 2020 theme ‘Information and Communication Technology’. The Ministry of Education (MoE) will launch the Malaviya Mission on Teachers’ Day (September 5), with the goal of infusing excellence in teaching and elevating the quality of education at all levels. As many as 110 institutions have been identified as Malaviya Mission Centres. TNS

Gupta is new COSG convener

Chandigarh: Deepak Kumar Gupta — Prof and HoD of the Department of Orthodontics, Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital, Panjab University — has been unanimously elected as the convener of the Chandigarh Orthodontic Study Group (COSG). Gupta noted that a key task at hand is to win the bid for Chandigarh to host the 60th Indian Orthodontic Conference in 2026.

