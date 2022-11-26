Kalka MC junks dumping site plan

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 25

The Kalka Municipal Council today cancelled the proposal for setting up a dumping site behind Khurana Colony.

Residents of the locality, led by Hem Chand, had filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the proposal through advocate Vijay Bansal. Now, the Executive Officer of the council has written a letter to the Advocate General, Haryana, informing that the project of setting up a dumping ground behind Khurana Colony in Mauja Dharampur and Bitna has been cancelled. The compost manufacturing plant to be set up at the site has now been cancelled.

Delighted over the decision of the Division Bench of the High Court in favour of the residents, Bansal said the MC was working against the rule to set up dumping ground, compost plant project, for which a tender had also been floated. He said a compost plant at the site would have come with the danger of spread of many diseases.

