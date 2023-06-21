Kalka MC officials told to ensure proper sanitation

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 20

Panchkula Municipal Corporation Commissioner and Kalka District Municipal Commissioner Sachin Gupta today paid a surprise visit to the Kalka Municipal Council (MC).

During the visit, Gupta issued specific instructions to officers, emphasising the importance of regular meetings to address development works, sanitation and other crucial aspects of the Municipal Council. He directed that a meeting be held every Monday at 3 pm to review important issues. Gupta asked for maintenance of the material recovery facility centre and urged the council to collaborate with relevant agencies to ensure its proper functioning. Drawing inspiration from the successful model in Ambala, he encouraged the establishment of a recycling, reuse, and recovery centre.

He called for immediate action against three government and three private property tax defaulters, who have failed to pay their dues. He instructed the sealing of their properties to enforce compliance and emphasised the need to maintain community centre effectively to generate revenue and boost property tax recovery.

In addition, Gupta directed the Executive Officer (EO) to visit the designated site for setting up a vending zone, which would facilitate the establishment of vendors.

While addressing Executive Engineer Akshay Bhardwaj, the Commissioner requested to prepare an estimate for the maintenance of main roads in both Kalka and Pinjore zones. He underscored the significance of ensuring the proper upkeep of roads and drainage systems.