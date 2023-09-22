Kalka MC told to ensure proper disposal of waste

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 21

Panchkula MC Commissioner and District Municipal Commissioner Panchkula Sachin Gupta today held a meeting to review cleanliness-related works of the Kalka Municipal Council.

Gupta directed officials concerned to ensure proper collection and disposal of garbage.

Officials said notices had been sent to those who generated bulk waste and all were responding to the notices. Gupta directed the officials to impose fine on those who generated bulk waste and give information about how many people had been fined at the next meeting.

Gupta was told that for disposal of construction and demolition waste, a site in Majra Mehtab had been identified and a tender for fencing the place would be floated soon.

To a query on illegal builders in Kalka, he was told that continuous action was being taken against them.

