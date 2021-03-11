Kalka Municipal Council poll rehearsal held at govt college

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 10

The Registrar, Cooperative Society, and general observer, Kalka civic elections, Gita Bharti, and the District Election Officer (DEO) and Deputy Commissioner, Mahavir Kaushik, conducted an election rehearsal at the Government Postgraduate College, Kalka, as per the instructions given by the Haryana Election Commission.

Kaushik explained nuances of the election to all officers and employees in a simple manner during rehearsal. He also explained to polling officer (PO) and assistant polling officer (APO) the process of filling the election form during the poll.

Kaushik said, “We are doing rehearsals for the Kalka civic elections in a free, fair and peaceful manner. We will fulfil the responsibility, which has been entrusted to us by the Haryana Election Commission in a transparent and fair manner.”

“All officers and employees have been given a book by the Election Commission, which they should read seriously. In this book, all points of the election process have been discussed in detail,” Kaushik added. While appealing to officers and employees to fulfil their duty in the civic elections Kaushik said they should not consider the poll duty as a burden.

The final rehearsal will be held on June 15. In the rehearsal, many counters were set up to explain the process of voting machines to officials.

Kaushik said two voting machines had been kept at the SDM office for public awareness and training of the PO and the APO. Two master trainers had also been deployed for training officials, he added.

All officers and employees concerned had been deputed to conduct elections under the Rule 34 of the Haryana Municipal Election Act, 1978, said Kaushik. They were on deputation in the commission under Rule 13D of the Haryana Municipal Election Act, 1973, and Section 28A RP Act, 1951, Kaushik added.

Kaushik requested officers and employees not to apply for relaxation from election duty. If any officer or employee remained absent from election duty, strict action would be taken against him/her, said Kaushik. He instructed officials not to consume any kind of intoxicant during the duty time.

The Kalka SDM, Ruchi Singh Bedi, the Executive Officer, Municipal Corporation, Nisha Sharma, the Officer of the Election Office, Panchkula, Ajay Kumar, the Election Kanungo, Kuldeep Singh, and other officials concerned were among those present during rehearsal.