Kalka, Pinjore residents get 'faulty' property tax notices

Tribune News Service

Amit Bathla

Panchkula, February 21

The residents of areas in Kalka and Pinjore, which now come under the Municipal Council, Kalka-Pinjore, are still being served property tax notices as per the rates applicable in the Panchkula Municipal Corporation limits despite the jurisdictional change in September 2020.

Difference in rates As per rates for areas under municipal corporations (A2 category cities as Panchkula),75 paise per sq yard is charged as property tax for the ground floor of residential properties up to 300 sq yards.

As per rates for areas under municipal council, 50 paise per sq yard is charged for the ground floor of residential properties up to 300 sq yards.

These areas previously fell under the limits of the Panchkula MC, but were subsequently taken out of it after the announcement of the formation of a joint municipal council for Kalka and Pinjore.

The area-wise rates of property tax in municipal corporation areas are much higher than that in municipal council areas.

For instance, a resident of Parade Mohalla in Kalka, who owns an 81 sq yard mixed-use property, had been served a property tax notice for the year 2021-2022 as per the rates applicable in the municipal corporation limits. For the ground floor of his residential house with a carpet area of 115.27 sq yard, he has been asked to pay Rs86.45 annual property tax at a rate 75 paise per sq yard.

As per rates of areas under municipal corporations (A2 category cities as Panchkula),75 paise per sq yard is charged for the ground floor of residential properties up to 300 sq yards.

Had he been served a notice as per rates of municipal council, he would have to pay Rs57.63 at a rate of 50 paise per square yard.

As per rates for areas under municipal council, 50 paise per sq yard is charged for the ground floor of residential properties up to 300 sq yards.

The Municipal Council, Kalka-Pinjore, didn’t learn from the past mistakes as similar property notices were served on residents for the financial year 2020-21.

Kalka and Pinjore were separated from the Panchkula Municipal Corporation and made a joint council in September 2020.

Vijay Bansal, local Congress leader and president of Shivalik Vikas Manch, had also written a letter to Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta in this regard and accused the civic authorities of “looting people”.

District Municipal Commissioner Dharamvir Singh didn’t respond to calls despite repeated attempts.