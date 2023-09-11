Kalka resident held with drugs

Panchkula, September 10
The anti-narcotics cell here yesterday arrested a resident of the Gandhi Chowk area in Kalka, Amit, for allegedly possessing illegal drugs.
A police spokesperson said on getting a tip-off, an NDPS team spotted a suspicious-looking person near Railway Colony in Kalka with a bag in his hand. On checking the man, 20 strips of diphenoxylate hydrochloride and atropine sulphate tablets were seized from him. The total haul was of 1,200 tablets about which the accused could not give any satisfactory reply. He was also asked about the licence and permit of the drugs, but he had no answer for these also.
A case was registered at the Kalka police station. He was produced before court, which remanded him in police custody for two days.
