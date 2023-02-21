Kalyani Singh moves HC

Chandigarh, February 20
Kalyani Singh today moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court for setting aside a slew of directions passed by a lower court in the Sippy Sidhu murder case. Among other things, she has sought the setting aside of an order dated February 4 passed by the CBI Special Judicial Magistrate whereby the case against her was committed to the court of CBI Special Judge.
In her petition placed before Justice Deepak Sibal of the High Court, Kalyani contended the order was without making complete compliance of Section 207 of the CrPC as the copies of the evidence/statement filed along with the investigation report under Section 173(2) of the CrPC, dated December 12, 2020, was not provided to her.
As the case came up for preliminary hearing, senior counsel RS Cheema, with advocate SS Narula, appeared before Justice Sibal’s Bench for the petitioner. However, the matter was directed to be put up before some other Bench after obtaining appropriate orders from the Chief Justice.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...