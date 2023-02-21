Kalyani Singh moves HC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 20

Kalyani Singh today moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court for setting aside a slew of directions passed by a lower court in the Sippy Sidhu murder case. Among other things, she has sought the setting aside of an order dated February 4 passed by the CBI Special Judicial Magistrate whereby the case against her was committed to the court of CBI Special Judge.

In her petition placed before Justice Deepak Sibal of the High Court, Kalyani contended the order was without making complete compliance of Section 207 of the CrPC as the copies of the evidence/statement filed along with the investigation report under Section 173(2) of the CrPC, dated December 12, 2020, was not provided to her.

As the case came up for preliminary hearing, senior counsel RS Cheema, with advocate SS Narula, appeared before Justice Sibal’s Bench for the petitioner. However, the matter was directed to be put up before some other Bench after obtaining appropriate orders from the Chief Justice.

