Sippy murder case: Kalyani Singh's plea on data declined

Chandigarh, December 22

Observing that under the pretext of cloned copy of data relied upon, the accused cannot once again raise her demand for the entire data, Sukhdev Singh, Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI, has declined a plea of Kalyani Singh, accused in the murder case of Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu, alias Sippy Sidhu, for providing a cloned copy of hard disk, pen drive, DVD and CD, containing the data relied upon as well as other data.

The court passed the order after Rajesh Kumar, Assistant Programmer, assisting the CBI, claimed that if a cloned copy of the requisite data is given to the accused, then during the process of cloning, the data relied upon, that relevant in the present case and other data contained in CD/DVD/hard drive will got delivered to the accused, which is against the essence of the order dated December 16, 2022, passed by the court, vide which the accused was held entitled only to the data relied upon.

Rajesh apprised the court that a soft copy of the selective data relied upon can be given to the accused by using the “right blocker”.

The Assistant Public Prosecutor said through this process, the compliance of the court’s order dated December 16, 2022, could be done by supplying only a soft copy of the data relied upon.

Harish Mehla, counsel for the accused, said once it had been decided by this court that the accused was entitled to a cloned copy in its integral and original form of data, then the prosecution was bound to comply with the directions.

The court has said it is of the considered view that if a cloned copy of any hard disk, pen drive, DVD and CD, containing the data relied upon as well as other data, is given to the accused, then it will be against the letter and spirit of the order dated December 16, 2022, vide which the accused was held entitled only to reliable material. The court has further clarified that a soft copy of the data relied upon will be supplied to the accused.

Sippy was found murdered in Sector 27 in 2016.

