Kamal Deep of BJP files nomination from Kharar

Sanjay Bumbroo

Mohali, February 1

Kamal Deep Singh of the BJP filed his nomination papers to the returning officer at Kharar today. He is facing charges of cheating.

As per his affidavit, Kamal, along with others, was booked under Sections 420 and 34 of the IPC in 2015 in Dera Bassi. A private company, ATS Infrastructure, had filed the case against him and others. Charges have been framed in the case and he has filed a revision petition to review the case.

He has disclosed Rs9.46 lakh as his annual income for 2020-21, which has substantially come down from Rs14.63 lakh in 2019-20. His spouse’s annual income is Rs1.48 lakh per annum. He owns a Toyata Liva car and has 250 grams of gold worth Rs11.75 lakh, while his spouse has 750-gram jewellery worth Rs35.25 lakh.

He has moveable assets worth Rs1.67 lakh, while his spouse and children have such assets worth Rs52.7 lakh. He has immoveable property worth Rs29.76 lakh, while his wife has Rs28 lakh worth of immoveable property.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sharma Tinku of the Congress also filed his nomination papers from the same constituency. He is the chairmain of the District Planning Board, Mohali, and is considered close to Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

As per his affidavit, his annual income in 2020-21 was Rs28.19 lakh which has increased by more than Rs2 lakh since his last financial year, according to the I-T return filed by him for 2019-20. His spouse’s income was Rs 14.18 lakh in 2020-21.

Vijay Sharma Tinku is facing a case pending in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Rupnagar.

As per his affidavit, his moveable property is worth Rs8.30 crore, while that of his spouse is Rs1.69 crore. His immoveable property is worth Rs1.81 crore and that of his spouse is worth Rs1.09 crore. He has dues against a loan taken from the bank worth Rs1.20 crore.

55 nominations filed in dist

A total of 55 nominations have been filed in the district till the last day of filing of nomination papers for the Assembly elections. Twentythree nominations have been filed from Kharar, 13 from Mohali and 19 from Dera Bassi.