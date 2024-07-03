Kangana Ranaut slapgate: CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, her husband transferred to Bengaluru

Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, July 3
CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, who was involved in a slapgate with Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut at the SBSI Airport Chandigarh on June 6, has been transferred to Bengaluru, sources confirmed.
The Tribune has learnt that the Kapurthala native, however, is under suspension till the inquiry is complete. Kulwinder Kaur’s husband, also a CISF personnel posted at Chandigarh airport, has also been transferred.
Kaur was formally booked under Sections 323 and 341 of the IPC at the Airport police station on June 7. She had allegedly slapped Kangana while the actress was going to board the flight to Delhi.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by the SP, Mohali, is probing the case.
