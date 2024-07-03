Kangana Ranaut slapgate: CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, her husband transferred to Bengaluru

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, July 3

CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, who was involved in a slapgate with Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut at the SBSI Airport Chandigarh on June 6, has been transferred to Bengaluru, sources confirmed.

The Tribune has learnt that the Kapurthala native, however, is under suspension till the inquiry is complete. Kulwinder Kaur’s husband, also a CISF personnel posted at Chandigarh airport, has also been transferred.

Kaur was formally booked under Sections 323 and 341 of the IPC at the Airport police station on June 7. She had allegedly slapped Kangana while the actress was going to board the flight to Delhi.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by the SP, Mohali, is probing the case.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kangana Ranaut #Kapurthala #Mandi #Mohali