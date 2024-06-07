Kangana Ranaut slapgate: Mohali police book CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, June 7

Kulwinder Kaur, the accused in the Kangana slapgate incident at the SBSI Airport, Chandigarh, was formally booked by Mohali police on Friday.

A case under Sections 323 and 341 of the IPC was registered at the Airport police station.

Sources said no arrest has been made so far. Both are bailable offences.

CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur had allegedly slapped Kangana while the actor-turned MP-elect was going to board the flight to Delhi on Thursday afternoon.

Kangana had reportedly complained to the CISF, Delhi, after which a probe was launched and the constable detained at the airport.

