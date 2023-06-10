Kansal, Nayagaon areas go without power for 11 hours

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 9

Residents of Kansal and Nayagaon braced an 11-hour power cut since Thursday night.

Kansal, Sukhna Enclave, Tribune Colony, Shivalik Vihar, Nayagaon, Him Nagar and Gobind Nagar residents remained powerless from 11:15 pm to 12 noon today as a high-tension electricity pole of 11 kV Kansal feeder broke down after an unidentified vehicle hit it near the turn from Nayagaon to Kansal last night.

Officials said 85 per cent of the supply from the feeder was affected. PSPCL staff reached the spot, but the vehicle driver had fled by then.

PSPCL officials said there was a construction material shop nearby and a sand-laden tractor-trailer was seen at the spot.

Sources said no police complaint had been filed till late in the evening.

PSPCL officials had a tough time restoring the supply. There was a power line of the UT engineering department, which could not be switched off till morning. As a result, the repair work got delayed. Later, crane was not available and a private crane had to be called from Sector 26 to help repair the broken poles, sources said.

Kansal village resident Gurpreet S Malhotra said, “On an average, it takes four to five hours to repair a minor fault here, but it took 11 hours this time.”

Kansal councillor Taranjit Kaur said, “PSPCL officials had been trying to restore power supply since last night.”