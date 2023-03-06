Kanwardeep Kaur appointed UT SSP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 5

Kanwardeep Kaur, a 2013-batch Punjab cadre IPS officer, has been appointed the new SSP of Chandigarh. She is presently posted as SSP Ferozepur.

2nd woman at helm Kanwardeep Kaur has done her schooling from UT and Mohali; and is a Punjab Engineering College alumnus

Her name was included on the panel of 3 sent by Punjab Govt, following objection to one of the names by MHA

2013-batch Punjab cadre officer will be second woman cop to occupy post, after Nilambari Jagdale (2017 to 2020)

She will be the second woman cop to be posted as UT SSP, after Nilambari Jagdale, a 2008-batch IPS officer who served in the city between 2017 and 2020.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Department or Personnel and Training, Government or India, has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for inter-cadre deputation of Kanwardeep Kaur from Punjab to AGMUT cadre (Chandigarh) for a period of three years or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Kaur has done her schooling from Chandigarh and Mohali. She had graduated from Punjab Engineering College (PEC). The Punjab Government had earlier sent a panel of three IPS officers to Chandigarh, which was further sent to the MHA.

Those on the panel were Bhagirath Singh Meena of 2013 batch, Dr Akhil Chaudhary of 2012 batch and Dr Sandeep Kumar Garg, also of 2012 batch. However, the MHA had rejected one name out of the three, following which Kanwardeep’s name was sent to the Centre. Manisha Chaudhary, SSP (Traffic and Security), is currently holding the officiating charge, after Kuldeep Singh Chahal, a 2009-batch Punjab cadre IPS officer, was repatriated prematurely in December 2022, following allegations of misconduct.

The CBI had recently registered a preliminary enquiry against Chahal, presently posted as Jalandhar Police Commissioner, for alleged corruption and misconduct during his tenure as UT SSP. An inquiry was conducted by the CBI on a reference from Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit.