Kapil Dev gives pep talk to U-19 World Cup champs Raj Angad Bawa, Harnoor Singh Pannu

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, March 8

It was perhaps for the first time that Raj Angad Bawa and Harnoor Singh Pannu, U-19 World Cup stars from Chandigarh, shared a stage with legendary cricketer and former Indian captain Kapil Dev.

The young lads were surely enjoying the moment of their life, until Dev held the mic and started interviewing the young duo. Usually bold on the field, the youngsters were caught on a nervous front while talking to Dev.

“There’s a thin line between success and failure. But your dedication towards the game can only save from the downfall,” said Dev, who kept on sharing lighter moments with the duo.

“You have to wake up at 6 am... no one will ask you, not even your parents. You must have got several prizes... cash prizes... but you should always be prepared to even ride a bicycle. Play for the country; perform for the country, and the prizes and fame will come themselves. There are two types of cricketers. I have played with both... those like Sachin Tendulkar, who remain focused, and the others like Vinod Kambli, who go a little off track. Both had similar talent. You will get respect, fame and everything, but on the basis of performance and dedication,” said Dev.

“At your age, when a journalist asked me for an interview, I requested him to wait... while I ran from the place. So, if you learn these things (talking in front of crowd and facing questions) it will help you,” said Dev, while asking the players to share their experience.

Never thought of bagging Rs2-crore deal: Bawa

Bawa, who bagged the Rs2 crore deal in the upcoming IPL season from Kings XI Punjab, said he had never thought of bagging this deal... specially after Pannu went unsold. “I had never thought of bagging the deal. After he (Pannu) went unsold, I was sure no one is going to bid on me. However, I am happy to get this platform and will give my best, this season. I am looking forward to play with Shikhar Dhawan... my idol,” said Bawa.

Meanwhile, Pannu accepted that initially he was disheartened by not getting the IPL’s deal. “I was a bit disheartened at first, but I think I still need to work on my shortcomings. I am looking forward for the U-25 domestic season. This would be my real test for marking my name,” said Pannu. Both cricketers said the most amazing and memorable moment of the ICC U-19 World Cup was winning the trophy. The duo said a day before the final match, they were shown ‘83’, movie based on Indian team’s 1983 World Cup win.

Felicitation ceremony

The Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA) had organised a felicitation ceremony to honour both players, who were part of the Indian U-19 World Cup winning team. The duo was awarded with a cash prize of Rs1 lakh each. UT Adviser Dharam Pal, who also attended the function, said the UT would also honour the players. However, the UT Sports Department’s announcement for awarding the Olympics bronze medallist, former trainees of the Chandigarh Hockey Academy and other international players is yet to be fulfilled. The award was given by Kapil Dev, Sanjay Tandon, president, UTCA, Ravinder Talwar, member, UTCA, along with SS Gill, Education Secretary, and Tejdeep Singh Saini, Director Sports. Along with Bawa and Pannu, their families and coaches were also awarded.