Karandeep Kochhar gets Chandigarh's 1st golf gold at National Games

Chandigarh, October 9

In a proud moment, local golfers Karandeep Kochhar and Anant S Ahlawat bagged laurels for the city by winning gold medals in the ongoing 36th National Games in Gujarat.

His PGTI wins PGTI Players Championship in 2016 (as an amateur)

TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship, 2020

Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational, 2020 Record created City lad Karandeep Kochhar's total of 21-under, after four rounds, created a new record at the Kensville Golf Course. He had a comfortable final lead of 10 strokes over Abhinav Lohan (277) of Haryana. Another Haryana golfer Sunhit Bishnoi claimed the third position with a total score of 281.

Karandeep, who finished second in the 2020-21 PGTI Order of Merit with two wins and seven other top-10s of the season, stole the show by winning an individual gold medal — the first in the history of the National Games for Chandigarh (in golf).

Meanwhile, in the team event, he and amateur golfer Ahlawat won another gold medal for Chandigarh. The championship was conducted at Kensville Golf Course, Ahmedabad (Gujarat).

Despite rough playing conditions, Karandeep (267) played consistently well under pressure and achieved a score of 4-under on Day 1, followed by 6-under on Day 2 and 7-under on Day 3. On the final day, he scored 4-under to bag the city’s first gold medal in golf.

In the team event, the UT lads won the gold medal. The duo scored a consolidated 571 after the completion of four rounds. The Karnataka team claimed the silver with a score of 581, while Delhi bagged the bronze with a score of 582.

The sport has been included in this year’s edition of the games after a gap of 21 years.

SK Sharma, former DGP of Punjab and president of the Chandigarh Golf Association, and Col HS Baidwan, manager, the Chandigarh team, congratulated the duo for the achievement.

