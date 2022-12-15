Karandeep off to a flying start

Chandigarh, December 14
Chandigarh’s Karandeep Kochhar got off to a flying start with a 6-under 66 to lead the opening day of the TATA Steel PGTI’s inaugural SSP Chawrasia Invitational at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club (RCGC).
Abhinav Lohan of the DLF Golf & Country Club, Gurugram, shot a 67 to occupy the second place. Gaganjeet Bhullar fired a 69 to be tied eighth along with Manu Gandas, who is currently placed second in the TATA Steel PGTI Rankings. TATA Steel PGTI Rankings leader Yuvraj Singh Sandhu was a further shot behind at tied-12th position.
Tournament host SSP Chawrasia, Anirban Lahiri and Ajeetesh Sandhu were tied 19th with matching scores of 71. Shankar Das too shot a 71 to be highest placed among the Kolkata golfers along with SSP Chawrasia. Kochhar didn’t look out of sorts despite returning to play at the RCGC after a long gap of five years. The 23-year-old four-time winner on the PGTI had an initial stutter when he bogeyed the 11th but got on a roll after his 30-feet birdie conversion on the 13th.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Public servants can be convicted in corruption cases based on circumstantial evidence: Supreme Court
A five-judge Constitution bench says complainants as well as...
Supreme Court grants bail to convict in Godhra train coach burning case
The bench takes note of the submission of a lawyer, appearin...
Following Delhi acid attack, women’s commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon
The acid used in the attack on the girl in Dwarka on Wednesd...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...