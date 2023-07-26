Kargil Vijay Diwas today: Mohali’s Kargil Park paints a picture of neglect

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 25

Residents and visitors to Kargil Park in Sector 71 here complained that the public facility is in a mess. The bad condition of the park shows how much the authorities respect the sacrifices made by the soldiers of this country, they said.

A non-functional fountain at Kargil Park in Sector 71, Mohali. Tribune photo: Vicky

The entrance to the park paints a picture of neglect. Irons bars are jutting out from grills and railings, posing a serious threat to visitors, including senior citizens and children. The tiled pathway is broken and uneven. There is a cave-in just a few steps away from the main fountain.

“It has been years the fountain has functioned here. Overall, it is a picture of decay. You no longer feel like coming here now,” said Harjinder Singh, 69, a resident here.

Over the years, the condition of this park has deteriorated with official apathy becoming the cause of neglect.

Nearby residents said the park, if maintained, could be among the best in Mohali with hundreds of morning and evening walkers visiting here. “The stagnant water in pools and wild growth nearby need to be removed to present a better picture,” said Veenu Malhotra, an evening walker.

Regular visitors to the park said it would be nice if the place was given a refurbished look on Kargil Vijay Diwas (July 26) to pay homage to the sacrifices of soldiers.

What ails park

Non-functional fountain

Iron bars jut out from grills

Tiled pathway broken, uneven

Wild growth

Cave-in near fountain

Stagnant water in pools

