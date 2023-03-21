‘Karigari se Karobari’ bazaar held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The Club Saksham Students Self-Help Group and VASUDHA-Environment Society of Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26, organised a day-long bazaar ‘Karigari se Karobari’. A total of 18 stalls were set up by students of the college. An organic Green Corner was also set up, which was dedicated to taking care of environment sustainability. The stalls were flocked by 1,500 visitors.

Inter-College Heritage Workshop

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, organised a one-day inter-college workshop on Heritage, Art and Craft in collaboration with the Department of Youth Welfare, Panjab University. It was aimed at training students on the latest techniques and designs for creating heritage items and acquaint them with rich culture and heritage of Punjab. Dr Rohit Kumar Sharma spoke on the importance of preserving our cultural heritage for future generations and emphasised that heritage items were invaluable treasures.

Events on G20 themes held

Post-Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42, conducted events and activities on G20 themes. Students were given an opportunity to bring in new ideas and perspectives to G20-related topics, including the quiz, essay-writing, painting and debating competitions at various levels.

Best Herbal Garden Award for SGGSC

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, was awarded the Best Herbal Garden Award 2023 by the Department of Environment, Chandigarh Administration, and an NGO, Yuvsatta. Debendra Dalai, IFS, Chief Executive Officer, Medicinal Plants Board, UT, Chandigarh, CCF-cum-Director, Department of Environment & CEO, CREST, Chandigarh Administration, was the chief guest.

Seminar on education sector

Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC), Landran, organised a special seminar on reforming the education sector and considering the suggestions given by the Ministry of Education. The seminar is significant as it is among a host of such sessions being convened on the sidelines of the G20 Education Working Group meetings.

Job fair organised

Sri Sukhmani Group of Institutions, Dera Bassi, organised a mega job fair at its campus. More than 15 companies from different industries participated in this job fair. More than 100 students were offered on-the-spot jobs and about 250 students participated in this fair. Kanwaljit Singh, chairman, and Damanjit Singh, director, respectively, of the group congratulated students.

International Day of Happiness

With the aim to highlight the importance of mental and physical well-being and improve happiness, International Day of Happiness was celebrated by students and faculty members of Aryans Group of Colleges. Students were sensitised to the significance of happiness as a universal goal and a fundamental human right.

Lecture on Sanskrit poetics

A special lecture on Sanskrit poetics was organised by Panjab University’s Sanskrit Department. The title of the lecture was ‘The concept of verbal understanding in Sanskrit poetics’, where the speaker was Dr Shivaji Pandey, Assistant Professor (Guest), at PU’s Sanskrit Department. In his inaugural speech, Vijay Bharadwaj, Assistant Professor (Guest), introduced the topic to students.

Inauguration ceremony

The National Service Scheme organised the Inauguration Ceremony for the Seven Days Special Camp under the chief patronage of Vice-Chancellor Prof Renu Vig. Dr Nemi Chand (State Liaison Officer, NSS, Chandigarh) and Prof Yajvender Pal Verma (NSS Programme Coordinator) were felicitated.

Workshop on ‘Statistical Methods’

The Department of Public Administration is organising a three-day workshop on ‘Statistical Methods’. A total of 18 students from various social sciences departments like Public Administration, Political Science, Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology and Human Rights and Duties attended the workshop.