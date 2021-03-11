Karnal man held for car robbery

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 23

The Ambala police have arrested a man, who claims to be a lawyer, in connection with a car robbery case, and recovered the looted car from his possession.

The suspect has been identified as Vikas, a resident of Karnal. He was arrested from Haridwar. He was produced before a court today, which sent him to one-day police remand.

Arun Kumar, a resident of Shimla, was robbed of his car at knifepoint by four men on the National Highway here on May 19.

Vikas said: “I have done BA-LLB and I also practise in the High Court. My friends were in an intoxicated condition. I was driving and joined them in this act. I regret my mistake.”

Gourav, SHO of the Baldev Nagar police station, said: “An accused has been arrested and he claimed that he was a criminal lawyer and is practising in a court in Chandigarh. His claims are being verified. Efforts are being made to nab the remaining accused.”

In his complaint to the police, Arun Kumar had stated that he was on his way to Chandigarh in his XUV 500. When he reached near the Kakru curve, another car came in front of his vehicle. He applied sudden breaks. Four car-borne youths approached him and asked him to roll down the window. They told him that his vehicle was involved in a road accident. When Arun came out of his car, one of the suspects pointed a knife at him. The suspects robbed him of his car and managed to flee towards Chandigarh.