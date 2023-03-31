Karnataka defeat West Bengal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 30

AG Karnataka defeated AG West Bengal (3-2) in a match of the IA&AD Inter-Zonal Hockey Tournament 2023 here today. The tournament is being organised by the Principal Accountant General (A&E), Haryana, from March 28 to April 1 at the Sector 42 Hockey Stadium.

Aiyappa, Raheel and Abharan scored one goal each for AG Karnataka and Jarnail Singh scored 2 goals for AG West Bengal.

In the second match, AG Andhra Pradesh defeated AG Orissa (5-3). Sai Vineeth scored 2 goals for AG Andhra Pradesh, while Deepak, Arvind and Mustaq scored one goal each. In reply, Kujur scored three brilliant goals for AG Odisha.

In the third match of the day, Delhi Audit beat AG Maharashtra (4-2). While Mithilesh scored 2 goals for Delhi Audit, Kishan and Govind scored one goal each. In reply, Roshan and Salim scored one goal each for AG Maharashtra.

AG Haryana beat and AG Madhya Pradesh (5-2). Triveni Prasad and Daljeet scored 2 goals each for AG Haryana and Gaurav scored 1 goal. Pushpendra and Nikki scored one goal each for AG Madhya Pradesh.

Inter Zonal Hockey Tournament semi-finals will be played at the Sector 42 Hockey Stadium from 3 pm on Friday. The first match will be played between AG Haryana and Delhi Audit and the second match will be held between AG Karnataka and AG Andhra Pradesh.