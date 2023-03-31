Karnataka defeat West Bengal

Chandigarh, March 30
AG Karnataka defeated AG West Bengal (3-2) in a match of the IA&AD Inter-Zonal Hockey Tournament 2023 here today. The tournament is being organised by the Principal Accountant General (A&E), Haryana, from March 28 to April 1 at the Sector 42 Hockey Stadium.
Aiyappa, Raheel and Abharan scored one goal each for AG Karnataka and Jarnail Singh scored 2 goals for AG West Bengal.
In the second match, AG Andhra Pradesh defeated AG Orissa (5-3). Sai Vineeth scored 2 goals for AG Andhra Pradesh, while Deepak, Arvind and Mustaq scored one goal each. In reply, Kujur scored three brilliant goals for AG Odisha.
In the third match of the day, Delhi Audit beat AG Maharashtra (4-2). While Mithilesh scored 2 goals for Delhi Audit, Kishan and Govind scored one goal each. In reply, Roshan and Salim scored one goal each for AG Maharashtra.
AG Haryana beat and AG Madhya Pradesh (5-2). Triveni Prasad and Daljeet scored 2 goals each for AG Haryana and Gaurav scored 1 goal. Pushpendra and Nikki scored one goal each for AG Madhya Pradesh.
Inter Zonal Hockey Tournament semi-finals will be played at the Sector 42 Hockey Stadium from 3 pm on Friday. The first match will be played between AG Haryana and Delhi Audit and the second match will be held between AG Karnataka and AG Andhra Pradesh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government
Former PPCC chief says he would visit Sidhu Moosewala's hous...
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot
Pune man who threatened to eliminate Sanjay Raut like Sidhu Moosewala arrested
Accused Rahul Talekar has no criminal background and claims ...