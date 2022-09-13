Kartik claims yoga gold

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 12

Kartik claimed gold in the boys’ sub-junior traditional category on the concluding day of the 3rd State Yogasana Sports Championship at Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23. Garv bagged silver and Aman Sharma won bronze.

In the boy’s junior category, Deepesh, Ram and Atul Sharma claimed first three positions, respectively. In the boys’ senior event, Abhay won the top podium position, while Lalji claimed second spot and Dalip finished third.

In the girls’ senior traditional category, Kajal claimed gold, followed by Simran and Laxmi respectively. Ankita won the gold medal in the girls’ sub-junior category. Tanisha won the silver medal and Gurkiran Kaur won the bronze medal.

The event was organised in collaboration with the Yogasana State Association, Chandigarh, affiliated with the NYSF, which has been recognised by Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Dr Sapna Nanda, Principal, Government College of Yoga Education and Health, while addressing the audience, emphasised the role of yoga in the overall development of an individual.