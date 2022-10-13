Kartik & team win Pro-Am event

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 12

Gurugram-based professional Kartik Sharma and his team won the Pro-Am event of the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational event at Chandigarh Golf Club here today.

Sharma’s team won the Pro-Am event with a total score of 52. His team comprised of amateurs Ravinesh Kumar, Anant Digvijay Singh and Dilesh Gathani.

Delhi-based professional Sachin Baisoya and his team finished first runner-up with a score of 53.5. Baisoya’s team comprised of amateurs Gurmit Johal, Jazzy Sihota and Neel Tandon.

Winners of the Pro-Am event

Bengaluru-based professional M Dharma’s team finished second runner-up with a score of 53.9. Dharma’s team included amateurs Bismad Singh, Himmat Sandhu and Rajat Talwar.

The prize for the closest to the pin (on hole no 8) was won by Brig HS Gill, whose shot landed three feet and three inches from the pin. The prize for the closest to the pin (on hole no 11) was won by Raza Kaur, whose shot landed seven feet from the hole. The prize for the straightest drive (on hole no 5) was won by DK Jha, whose shot landed five inches from the centre of the fairway. The prize for the straightest drive (on hole no 13) was won by Sandeep Jasuja, whose shot landed on the centre of the fairway.

#Digvijay Singh #gurugram