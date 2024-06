Kartik Verma, Aarav Chawla log upset wins in CLTA-AITA tournament

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 10

Haryana’s Kartik Verma stunned fifth seed Delhi’s Praneet Sharma without conceding a single game 6-0, 6-0 and moved into the next round of boys’ U-18 category during the ongoing CLTA-AITA National Series Tennis Tournament.

In another major upset, qualifier Aarav Chawla recorded a 6-4 6-4 to upset second seed Haryana’s Jatin Nain 6-4, 6-4. Top seed Manipur’s Shankar Heisnam also recorded an easy 6-1, 6-1 win over Vaibhav Singh of Bihar and Punjab’s Prabhsifat Singh defeated Udayinder Singh 6-4, 6-2. Third seed Akshat Dhull also sailed further by overpowering Haryana’s Abhimanyu Sagwal 6-1, 6-2 and Saksham Bikram Shah defeated Punjab’s Vansh Sharma 6-0, 6-1. Arntya Ohlyan defeated Gujarat’s Agastava Chaudhari 6-2, 6-2, Dhruv Ghanghas outplayed Daksh Kapoor 6-1, 6-3 and Kunsh Kakkar of Uttar Pradesh defeated Love Pahal 6-2, 6-0 in other matches.

Abhinav Choudhari faced some resistance from Rajasthan’s Arshit Amit Kumar before logging a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 victory, while Sachit Thakur overpowered Evan Luthra 6-2, 6-1. Akshit Kaushik easily defeated Prem Yadav 6-3, 6-1 and Aditya Mor ousted Tanveer Singh 6-0, 6-4. Chandigarh’s Abhinav Sangra defeated Karnataka’s Likhit S Gawda 7-5, 6-4, while Arman Pujara recorded a comeback 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 win over Ayush Singh.

Rishi wins after losing 1st set

Rishi Yadav of Uttar Pradesh struggled back to win after losing the opening set to Arvaveer Sharma. Yadav lost the opening set 6-7(1), but returned strongly by logging a 6-2, 6-0 win. Punjab’s Arman Walia defeated Haryana’s Samardeep Jatain 6-1, 6-4 and Gurbaaz Narang overpowered Dev Sanket Gohil 6-1, 6-2. Paramveer Singh defeated Trishukh Kumar 6-2, 6-0, Ojas Mehlawat ousted Himanish Brinda 6-3, 6-1, Shubham Sehrawat defeated Harman Singh 6-1, 6-0 and Aadith KA outplayed Paiterson Chhavi 6-1, 6-0 in some one-sided matches.

Local girl Mannat logs win

Local challenger Mannat Awasthi logged a 6-2, 6-3 win over Shauryaa Pathak to march ahead in the girls’ U-18 category. Punjab’s Priyanshi Katial defeated Ananya Sharma 7-6(3), 6-1, while Ditti Prajapat overpowered a tough challenge from Ekam Shergil 7-6(3), 6-3. Pal Upadhyay defeated Anjali Dalal 6-0, 6-4 and Nandini Kansal of Uttar Pradesh ousted Haryana’s Sirisha Dheer 6-2, 6-0. Ananya Jain also moved ahead by defeating Pratishtha Saini 6-2, 6-1 and Jasmine Kaur defeated Ridhima Singh 7-5, 7-6(1). Sajhi Jain also struggled hard before logging a 7-6(5), 6-2 win over Bihar’s Paree Singh and Anandita Upadhyay defeated Pranita Narayanan 6-1, 6-0.

Results: Boys’ U-18

Pranav Mishra bt Swatanter Veer Singh Kajal 6-4, 6-3, Aryan Chauhan bt Ribhav Saroha 6-4, 6-4, Yashasvi Balhara bt Sahil Dhillon 6-1, 6-1, Aashravya Mehra bt Subhranil Barman 6-4, 7-6(4), Hardit Singh bt Sudit Goel 6-4, 7-5, Aksh Jood bt Lakshay Dahiya 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 and Tanishq Jood bt Japnam Singh 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Girls’ U-18

Saiyette Varadkar bt Vanshika Yadav 6-0, 6-0, Snigdha Ruhil bt Hansika Singh 6-4, 6-4, Ranjhana Sangram bt Nancy Singh 6-1, 4-6, 6-2, Anandita Sharma bt Avni Sahraya 6-2, 6-2, Akanksha Mutvala bt Mokshika Yadav 6-0, 6-3, Shrawasti Kundliya bt Raja Sarvangnya Kilaru 3-0 (conceded).

